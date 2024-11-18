Manchester

Teen stabbed on trail in Manchester

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A teenager was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed while on a trail in Manchester over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the Cheney Rail Trail on Sunday around 4:20 p.m.

Once there, police said they found a 15-year-old male with a stab wound.

He was transported to Connecticut Children's for treatment. Police did not release details on the severity of his injuries.

Investigators believe the people involved arranged to meet at the trail where the stabbing reportedly took place.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.

