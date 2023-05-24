Police Identify North Branford Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Elementary School in East Haven

A 15-year-old North Branford High School student who was stabbed during a fight outside an East Haven elementary school Tuesday night has died, according to police.

Officers responded to Tuttle Elementary School just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation and they found that a 15-year-old from North Branford had been assaulted with a knife.

The fire department treated the teen at the scene and died after being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police later identified the teen as Dustin Cecarelli, 15, of North Branford.

The fight involving several people happened in a courtyard on Tuttle Elementary School grounds while school was not in session, police said.

Police said they want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation have been identified, are accounted for, and no threat to public safety exists.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working with the State’s Attorney’s Office and said information regarding pending charges will be forthcoming.

Scott Schoonmaker, the superintendent of schools, for North Branford, said they learned Tuesday night about the tragic incident.

"We care deeply for all North Branford students and we extend our sincerest sympathy to the family and friends of the student involved. We are committed to providing support to our students in this difficult time. School counselors, psychologists, social workers and other staff are available to assist any student who needs support as a result of this incident. Students and Parents are encouraged to reach out to teachers, counselors or administration to access the supports available for students,” Schoonmaker said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this news, but are here to support our students and community in the aftermath of this tragedy," the statement goes on to say.