Teen stole another teen's bike at gunpoint in Trumbull: police

Trumbull police have arrested a teen who is accuse of robbing another teen at gunpoint and stealing a dirt bike on “Rails to Trails” on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an armed robbery and a 14-year-old told them that he was riding his dirt bike near the pump station when a group on dirt bikes approached him and one pointed a gun at him and told him to get off his bike, police said.

A 19-year-old Bridgeport man took the bike and left, heading to Bridgeport, police said.

Bridgeport police apprehended the suspect on Palisade Avenue and recovered a Glock handgun that they said was fitted with a “switch” device on the slide, making the weapon fully automatic.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The gun also had a 30-round extended magazine and police said they recovered dozens of rounds of ammunition.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect had just been released from prison a few days prior to the robbery, police said.

Police said they found the stolen dirt bike in the suspect’s basement and returned it to the owner.

The suspect was charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, illegal possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a pistol, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of ammunition.

He was held on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Jan. 14.