Teen Suffers Head Injury in Moped Crash in Bristol: Police

Two teenagers were involved in a moped crash in Bristol on Saturday and one was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury, according to police.

Officers were called to Rockwell Park around 3:45 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving two moped drivers.

Investigators said the mopeds were being driven on the sidewalk within the park and collided with one another.

According to police, one of the drivers was 16 and the other driver was 13.

One of the teenagers was not wearing his helmet and was taken to Connecticut Children's to be treated for an injury to his head, police said. He remains in stable condition with what authorities said is a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.