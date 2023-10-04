Teen suspected in thefts at three businesses in Wallingford arrested

Wallingford police have arrested a teen who is suspected of several commercial burglaries in town.

He and others are suspected of committing four burglaries in the winter and spring and targeting ATMs and vehicles, according to Wallingford police.

The teen, a 19-year-old, has been linked to a burglary at Rivas Taqueria on March 7, one at George Harte Infiniti on March 16 and another on June 28 and one at Empire Wine and Liquor on May 20, police said.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by several state and federal agencies, including the North Haven Police Department and the Waterbury Police Department. Police said detectives linked the suspect to the burglaries through multiple search warrants, cell tower records, witness statements and surveillance video and the other suspects have not been caught.

The charges include four counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of criminal mischief in the third degree and multiple larceny-related offenses.

The teen who has been arrested is at Manson Youth Institution, where he is being held on $450,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wallingford Police Detective Division at (203)294-2845 or visit www.police.wallingfordct.gov with any further information.