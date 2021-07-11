Teen Taken Into Custody, Police Look For Others After Stolen Vehicle Crash in East Lyme

A teenager was taken into custody and police are on the lookout for several others after a stolen vehicle crash in East Lyme early Sunday morning.

Police said they were contacted by a Fairhaven Road resident who believed there were individuals trying to get into his car. A responding officer saw two cars pulled to the side of the road on Black Point Road, turned to make contact and as he did, the cars fled.

Officials said the officer lost track of the vehicles but found one of the cars a short while later. The car had crossed over Pennsylvania Avenue, striking the rock facing the intersection with Chapman Farm Road, police said.

The people in the car fled into a nearby wooded area and one person, believed to be the driver, was found and taken into custody, according to authorities. The individual was a 16-year-old from New Haven and is facing charges including first-degree larceny and interfering with police.

The car that crashed was found to be stolen out of Guilford. The second car was found abandoned on a nearby dead-end street and was determined to have been stolen from a home in Niantic, officials said.

Detectives are investigating and officers are working to identify the other individuals involved.