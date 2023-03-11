Teen Transported to Hospital by LifeStar Following ATV Crash in Ellington

A teenager was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after an ATV crash in Ellington on Saturday.

Town officials said the teenager was not wearing a helmet when he crashed near Pinney Street.

LifeStar transported the teenager to the hospital to get checked out. It's unclear if he was injured.

According to town officials, it appears the teenager was not going very fast when he crashed.

It's unclear what caused the teenager to crash.