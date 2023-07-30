Teen undergoes surgery after being shot outside Bridgeport business

A teen underwent surgery at a local hospital after being shot outside of a business in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Dispatchers received reports of shots fired outside of the In & Out Express Lube on East Main Street around 5 p.m. Officers nearby also reported hearing gunfire and quickly responded to the area.

At the scene, police said they found a 17-year-old male from Bridgeport traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. The teen was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Bridgeport police escorted the vehicle the teen was in to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and is currently listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the teen was near a 30-year-old male relative when the shooting happened. It is believed that the relative was the likely target. The relative was not injured.

A crime scene was found on the 2100 block of East Main Street and multiple items of evidence were collected. Detectives also conducted interviews and canvassed the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Bahr at (203) 581-5225.