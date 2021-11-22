Teen Was Inside Car Stolen From Downtown Fairfield: Police

A teen was inside a car that was stolen from downtown Fairfield Monday night, police said.

Fairfield Police said they responded to multiple calls reporting a car theft in front of 16 Handles on the Post Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A couple had parked their car in front of the store to make a purchase at a nearby establishment, according to police.

The car was running and occupied by a teen when a man walked up, opened the door and entered. The teen inside the car was able to jump out in the nick of time, authorities said.

The man then fled the scene in the car at a high speed. Witnesses reported seeing a black car flee the area in close proximity to the stolen vehicle, officials said.

Detectives found the stolen car being driven in the area of Wordin Avenue in Bridgeport. Authorities followed the car onto Interstate 95 and then onto Route 8 where it exited in Derby. Police briefly lost sight of the car and found it unoccupied on Caroline Street, they said.

No injuries were reported. Officials said they are actively investigating the incident.

The police department is reminding people to keep their cars locked and be mindful of their surroundings, even when sitting in parked vehicles.