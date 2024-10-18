Teen who led police on chase on I-91 in Hartford was going more than 125 miles per hour: police

State police have arrested a Hartford teen who is accused of driving more than 125 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in Hartford and fleeing from police.

A state trooper was working a speed enforcement detail on I-91 North near exit 29 in Hartford on Thursday and saw a black Acura TLX sedan speeding around 12:09 p.m.

The trooper estimated that the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour and clocked the speeds at 125 miles per hour and above, state police said.

The trooper turned on the lights and sirens to stop the driver, but he kept going, continued to speed up and passed other drivers on the shoulder, according to state police.

The state trooper stopped the chase when the driver took exit 32B onto Market Street in Hartford, state police said.

They said the trooper saw the driver run a red light before losing sight of Acura.

Using the vehicle's registration information, state police found a phone number for the suspected driver and state police said he admitted that he was driving the car and engaged police in a pursuit.

The 19-year-old Hartford man turned himself in to police and has been charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, passing on the right, failure to maintain proper lane- limited access highway, making an improper turn/stop signaling, failure to obey traffic control signals, failure to obey stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without a license, interfering with an officer/resisting and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released from custody on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 4.