Teen Who Stole Car in Shelton Said He Was Following TikTok Trend: Police

A teenager who was arrested for stealing a car in Shelton on Tuesday told officers that he did it because he was following a trend on TikTok, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight after getting a report of young males attempting to break into vehicles.

Authorities said the males were in a Hyundai that was reported stolen out of another town. Police later learned that a vehicle was stolen from Shelton.

Investigators said officers found the suspected stolen vehicle out of Shelton driving on the Derby/Shelton Bridge. When police conducted a motor vehicle stop, they said they arrested a 16-year-old from Ansonia.

The teen is facing charges including larceny, burglary, criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

According to police, the teen said he stole the vehicle because he was following a trend on TikTok where Hyundais and Kias are targeted.

Since Saturday, police said there have been six vehicles reported stolen in Shelton. Of those six vehicles, five are Hyundais and one is a Kia.