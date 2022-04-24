hartford shooting

Teen, Woman Injured in Shooting on Townley Street in Hartford

hartford police generic 2
NBCConnecticut.com

A teenager and woman were both injured during a shooting on Townley Street in Hartford, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m.

Responding officers said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. While at the scene, authorities were notified that both gunshot victims arrived at the hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old man and a woman in her 30s were injured. Police said the teen is in critical, but stable condition. The woman is listed in stable condition.

Both people injured had single gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded to the shooting and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

