‘Teenage Dream' Sandy Hook Promise PSA Wins Emmy Award

A Sandy Hook Promise PSA that came out last year has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial of 2021.

A spokesperson for Sandy Hook Promise said their short film "subverts the famous ode to teenage innocence," with Katy Perry's hit "Teenage Dream."

In the PSA, real school shooting survivors recite the lyrics, "illustrating how the teenage dream is stolen from those impacted by school shootings and underscoring the critical importance of prevention."

The video was chosen over ads by Apple, Chevy, Meta and more. The award was presented during the 74th annual Emmy Awards telecast.

“We are deeply honored by this prestigious award. The fact that the Academy chose to nominate two gun violence prevention ads, ours and Change the Ref’s, among the best commercials of 2021 underscores just how important this issue is and why we must work together to end this epidemic plaguing our country. Awareness of the problem – and its solutions – are critical first steps,” said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, and mother of Dylan who was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

To see the award-winning PSA, click here. There, you'll see a list of survivors featured in the ad, and you can learn more about their stories.

