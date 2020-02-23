Stamford

Teenager in Critical Condition After Crash in Stamford

One teenager is in critical condition and another teenager is injured after a crash in Stamford on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Webb's Hill Road around 4:15 p.m. after getting a report of a single vehicle crash. The vehicle was reported to be rolled over and a person was in the street bleeding.

When officers arrived, they said they found a pick-up truck lying on its side. The driver of the vehicle, identified as an 18-year-old Stamford resident, was outside of the vehicle. Investigators said he did not appear to suffer any major injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified by police as a 14-year-old Stamford resident, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said. He was initially transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but his condition declined. The teenager was later transported by helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition, authorities added.

Investigators said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call the Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

