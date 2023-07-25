Teenagers learn lifesaving skills from Waterbury police officers

“In terms of water rescue, it is very important you don’t become part of the rescue,” said East Hartford police officer Woody Tinsley.

On Tuesday, 30 young adults lined up to learn a water safety technique known as "Reach, Throw, Go."

“I think it’s important to learn what to do when you are trying to save someone so you don’t hurt yourself or get yourself involved in drowning, too,” participant Danielle Pottinger said.

The method is just one of several on-the-job skills teenagers were able to learn from local police officers.

“We have a lot of guests here, some are police officers, some are civilians and they will come and teach skills like how to operate a drone, how to do traffic enforcement, what it is like to be a K-9 handler, how to do hostage negotiation,” Waterbury police officer Mike Chiarella said.

“I think it was very helpful learning different things about the K-9 officers,” Pottinger said.

The Connecticut Explorer Academy is hosted by Waterbury Police Explorers. Chiarella said four neighboring police departments collaborate together to help train young adults between the ages of 11 and 20 who have an interest in serving and protecting.

“This was exactly what the Police Accountability Act said, have the explorer program that is keeping kids engaged with the department and fostering relationships along and the great hope is that they are going to be motivated to become police officers,” Chiarella said.

Waterbury Police Department currently has about 50 open positions, they are looking to fill. In Connecticut, applications must be at least 20-years-old when applying.

Josyan Gionfriddo, who is ready to join the ranks when he is of age, said the most important takeaway from the academy was respect.

“Always have respect for others, for your peers and your family,” Josyah Gionfriddo said.

The academy runs through Friday. Young adults interested in law enforcement can join the Waterbury Police Explorers who meet every Tuesday to learn new skills.