Teens Accused of Crashing Into Police Car While in Stolen Vehicle in Waterbury

Police have arrested two teenagers who are accused of crashing into a police car while in a stolen vehicle in Waterbury on Friday.

Officers said they identified a stolen Honda CRV and tried to stop it on Brass Mill Drive while the vehicle was stopped at a red light. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a home in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as a 15-year-old from Waterbury, attempted to evade police, reversed the vehicle and hit the front of a police car. The collision caused minor damage.

According to police, the driver then got out of the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The front passenger, later identified as a 16-year-old from Waterbury, fled from the vehicle into the parking lot of Brass Mill Commons, where authorities said he was also taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The 15-year-old is facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, reckless driving, disobeying an officer's signal, unsafe backing and operation of a motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old is facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with police.