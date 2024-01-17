Teens arrested after allegedly taking cars and using stolen credit cards in Manchester

Two people have been arrested for allegedly using credit cards left inside vehicles they're accused of stealing in Manchester.

The police department said they arrested a man and woman accused of stealing several vehicles from across the state between July and August 2023.

The stolen cars were recovered in Manchester - all in the same general area along Center Street.

Investigators identified two suspects and reviewed surveillance video that showed them using the stolen credit cards.

The thieves, both 18 years old, are believed to be responsible for a total of five car thefts.

They both face charges including motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, illegal use of a payment card, tampering with a motor vehicle and more.