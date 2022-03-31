Teens Arrested After Ramming Into Police Cruiser Following Car Theft in Jewett City

Connecticut State Police arrested two teens after one rammed into a police cruiser during a chase with a stolen vehicle.

Troop E said an 18-year-old allegedly stole a car from the Jewett City Citgo gas station Wednesday night. Shortly after, the teen was seen driving the stolen car with another stolen vehicle, a red Volkswagen operated by another 18-year-old, in Griswold.

Authorities said the two cars tried to flee, which resulted in a pursuit. State police set up stop sticks in an attempt to catch the drivers. They ran over the stop sticks but continued on.

Troopers tried to block one of the cars from passing through in the Lisbon Target parking lot when it intentionally rammed into a trooper's vehicle, they said. A short time later, the car came to a complete stop because its tires were completely deflated.

The driver then tried to carjack another vehicle, but troopers stopped that from happening and took the teen into custody.

The second stolen vehicle also eventually came to a stop once its tires were completely deflated, and the driver was taken into custody.

The state trooper involved in the crash was not injured, but the car was totaled, according to police.

The first teen faces charges including reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and more. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The second teen faces second-degree larceny charges. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in at Norwich Superior Court.