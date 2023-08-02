Teens arrested after stealing car, assaulting police K9 in Naugatuck

Three teens were taken into custody after allegedly stealing a car and assaulting a police K9 in Naugatuck on Tuesday.

The Naugatuck Police Department said they responded to the area of South Main and Maple streets at about 10:15 p.m. for a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle a short distance away on Route 8 South near the Naugatuck River. The car was disabled and it was determined that the occupants fled into the river to avoid police.

As a result, K9 Tommy and his handler tracked the teens, who were later identified and taken into custody.

During the incident, one of the teens assaulted the department's K9, resulting in minor injuries, according to police.

Two facsimile firearms were recovered during the arrest. Police said the teens face charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. One of the teens was also charged with illegal injury to a peace officer animal.

Two of the teens were released into the custody of their parents and the other teen was taken to Bridgeport Detention Center. The incident is under investigation.