Teens accused of assaulting, threatening teen with fake gun at Urban Air in Manchester arrested

Manchester police have arrested two teens who are accused of assaulting and threating another teen with a fake gun at Urban Air in Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester police officers responded to the indoor recreational facility on Hale Road just after 4:30 p.m. after a parent called 911 and said her son had been assaulted and one of the people involved in the fight had a handgun, according to Manchester police.

She said around six people were involved and they ran off.

Several officers responded to find suspects and saw people matching the witnesses’ descriptions getting into a car.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

An adult was driving, the passengers were children and some of them refused to get out of the car, according to police.

During the investigation, officers found a bag with a fake firearm in the car. They said the toy gun, including the orange tip it came with, had been painted to make it look real.

They also found a large knife and clothing in a bag nearby.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with carrying a facsimile firearm, breach of peace in the second degree, threatening in the second degree, reckless endangerment, assault in the third degree and tampering with evidence.

The teens were taken to juvenile detention and police are continuing their investigation.