Teens arrested for allegedly assaulting Amtrak employee in Branford

Branford police have arrested multiple teens accused of assaulting a person on an Amtrak train in Branford over the weekend.

The police department said the teens were involved in the assault, which happened at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. About an hour later, they tried to steal a car at Montoya Drive Condos.

Authorities said the car's ignition had been tampered with, but the thieves were unsuccessful in starting the engine.

Officers found the three teens, aged 15 and 16, that are believed to be involved in the attempted theft and assault. They each face charges including criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal trover and criminal mischief.

Police said two of the teens were on probation, and one had an ankle monitor. All three teens have a criminal history.

According to authorities, seven more teens were taken into custody Saturday night for an attempted car robbery. The teens also tried to steal other cars, including one in West Haven.

Both incidents are under investigation.