Teens arrested in connection to armed robbery of boy at park in Wolcott: police

Three teens were arrested in connection with two separate armed robberies involving the same boy at a Wolcott park, police said.

The police department said they were notified of the incident from a concerned citizen that saw what happened.

Officers were told that a boy was walking through Peterson Park and was bleeding from the face area. When asked what happened, the boy said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two teens, according to police.

According to police, the teens took the boy's cell phone, chain, Air Pods and cash. They then punched him in the face with brass knuckles.

The boy told authorities that the same teens also robbed him at gunpoint the day before, taking $50.

Investigators identified the teens, aged 16 and 17, and ultimately arrested them. Another teen was found hiding inside the suspect vehicle, sitting on a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and obliterated serial numbers. Another handgun was found in the car, too, which was reported stolen out of Louisiana, according to police.

All three teens were brought to the police department and processed for numerous felony charges including firearm violations and robbery. They were then taken to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.