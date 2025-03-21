West Haven

Teens arrested for trying to break into occupied home in West Haven: police

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two teens have been arrested for trying to break into an occupied home in West Haven, police said.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home in the Bull Hill Lane area for a reported break-in.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said the suspects were scared off when another person who lived there came home at the same time.

Investigators said the teens tried to physically get into the home by kicking in the front door.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers and a police K9 saw the suspects running through Meadowbrook Court. The teens, who are aged 14 to 17, were taken into custody.

A third suspect is still on the loose and police say additional arrests are expected.

The teens face a criminal attempt at burglary charge and have since been released to their guardians.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us