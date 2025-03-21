Teens arrested for trying to break into occupied home in West Haven: police

Two teens have been arrested for trying to break into an occupied home in West Haven, police said.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home in the Bull Hill Lane area for a reported break-in.

Authorities said the suspects were scared off when another person who lived there came home at the same time.

Investigators said the teens tried to physically get into the home by kicking in the front door.

Officers and a police K9 saw the suspects running through Meadowbrook Court. The teens, who are aged 14 to 17, were taken into custody.

A third suspect is still on the loose and police say additional arrests are expected.

The teens face a criminal attempt at burglary charge and have since been released to their guardians.