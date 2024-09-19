Four teens accused of stealing car in Waterbury could be connected to other thefts: police

Waterbury police have arrested four teens who are accused of stealing a car and said they might be connected to other car break-ins and thefts in the city.

Police said officers from the vice and intelligence division and auto theft task force found a stolen 2015 Buick Verano on Pine Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and arrested the four teens who were in the vehicle.

The suspects are between 15 and 17 years old and they have been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and criminal trover in the second degree.

Several also face charges for interfering with police after attempting to leave the scene, police said.

The investigation is underway and police ask anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line at (203) 755-1234.