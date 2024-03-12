3 teens charged with arson for February fire that destroyed abandoned Ansonia factory

Ansonia police arrested three teens Tuesday in connection with an arson that destroyed a former factory building last month.

Two of the suspects are 13 years old and the other is 14, according to police. Their names will not be released because they are minors, police said.

Police say the three admitted to intentionally starting a fire at the old Ansonia Copper and Brass building on Liberty Street on February 2.

Firefighters responded to the scene that day and found heavy fire coming from the windows when they arrived.

The building's roof eventually caved in as a result of the fire.

No one was injured.

Ansonia police worked with the Ansonia fire marshal, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to identify the three suspects.

The suspects are charged with first-degree arson, first-degree conspiracy to commit arson, and second-degree criminal trespass. They are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Friday.