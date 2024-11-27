Teens charged in Bridgeport carjacking where man was shot in the face: police

Two teens have been charged in connection to a carjacking in Bridgeport last month where a man was shot in the face, according to police.

Dispatchers received multiple reports of a gunshot from the 1200 block of Wood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on October 7. Once in the area, police said they found a 20-year-old Stratford man who had been shot in the face. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, police said it was determined that the man was shot during an armed robbery. One person reportedly showed a gun and shot him in the face before multiple people stole his vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later recovered by the Bridgeport Police Department's Regional Auto Theft Task Force.

Authorities said one suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old from Bridgeport while the other is 18-year-old Romeo Montanez, of Bridgeport. Arrest warrants were signed by a judge on Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The 16-year-old turned himself into Bridgeport Police Department on Tuesday night with a parent/guardian. He is being charged with criminal attempt at murder, robbery, robbery by carjacking, assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center and is due to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Montanez turned himself into Bridgeport police on Wednesday morning. He is facing charges including criminal attempt at murder, robbery, robbery by carjacking, assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. His bond is set at $750,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.