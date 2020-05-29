Teens Face Charges After Boat Burglary in Norwalk

Three Southport teenagers are facing charges after police say they burglarized a boat outside of Sheffield Island in Norwalk.

According to police, on May 26, Felix Nizet, Everett Nash, and Declan O’Donnell stole an anchor, lift rafts, and other miscellaneous items valued at over $2,000.

A report stated that witnesses observed "unauthorized people" on the boat and believed they had stolen property from it.

On Thursday, the three returned the stolen items to officers and turned themselves in, Lt. Jared Zwickler said.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth-degree.

The three suspects were released on promises to appear in court.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Matt Nyquist of the Norwalk Police Marine Unit at 203-854-3076.