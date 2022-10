Thursday will be mostly sunny after morning fog and temperatures will be in the 70s.

The day will be milder, actually warm for the season, and we will have more of the same tomorrow.

A sharp cold front will race through Friday evening and the weather will be bright and brisk for the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

No storms are on the horizon.

