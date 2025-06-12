StormTracker

Temperatures to approach 90 on Thursday

We will have lots of sun, warm temperatures around 87 degrees and some smoke in the air on Thursday morning.

Thursday night will be fair with temperatures dipping into the 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny and high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees.

Then we will have scattered showers on Friday night and Saturday morning.

But Saturday afternoon will be drier and cool, with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Lots of clouds are in the forecast for Father’s Day on Sunday and high temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Next week will be warmer.

