Temporary service changes coming for CT Rail Hartford Line due to construction

There will be some changes to train service for riders on CT Rail's Hartford Line beginning after Memorial Day and lasting into the fall.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will begin contruction on the Windsor Locks station on May 28.

The projects include a new station in Windsor Locks with high-level platforms, new lighting fixtures, and adding ADA-accessible fixtures, according to CTDOT. There will also be some improvements to rail grade crossings.

Because of the construction, certain weekday trains will not run between Hartford and Springfield and passengers will be bused between those stops. One train will be bused for the entire route, CTDOT said.

“Work is planned to occur outside of peak train times to limit impact to customers. This amended service plan will expedite these critical projects and save a year on construction and significantly reduce cost uncertainties. We appreciate the public’s patience as these needed station and track improvements occur on the Hartford Line,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer in a statement.

The construction will occur Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning May 28 and is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 1.