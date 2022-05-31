Ten Killed in Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend: State Police

Over the long Memorial Day weekend, state police responded to several crashes and there were 10 fatalities.
Between midnight Friday, May 27 and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, state police responded to 359 crashes, including 35 with injuries. There were 10 fatalities and one crash with serious injuries, according to state police.
Four people died after a crash on Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson just after 5 p.m. Monday.
One man died after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison on Sunday morning.
Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 South in Guilford early Sunday morning.
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash on Route 6 in Hampton Saturday morning.
State troopers responded to:
- 6,448 calls for service
- 547 motorist assists
- 615 speeding violations
- 145 seatbelt violations
- 451 hazardous moving violations
