Connecticut State Police

Ten Killed in Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend: State Police

Over the long Memorial Day weekend, state police responded to several crashes and there were 10 fatalities.

Between midnight Friday, May 27 and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, state police responded to 359 crashes, including 35 with injuries. There were 10 fatalities and one crash with serious injuries, according to state police.

Four people died after a crash on Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson just after 5 p.m. Monday.

One man died after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison on Sunday morning.

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 South in Guilford early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old was killed in a crash on Route 6 in Hampton Saturday morning.

State troopers responded to:

  • 6,448 calls for service
  • 547 motorist assists
  • 615 speeding violations
  • 145 seatbelt violations
  • 451 hazardous moving violations
This article tagged under:

Connecticut State Police
