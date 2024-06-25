Terryville salon hosts clothing drive for families forced out of homes by fire

The community is stepping up to help a dozen people forced out of their homes after a fire in Terryville.

The fire started this just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at a mixed-use building on Main Street. It houses three apartments and businesses like Terryville Pizza.

No one was hurt, but several pets did not make it out.

With so many reeling, some neighbors are trying to wrap those displaced in a bit of warmth and comfort, figuratively and literally. They are now hosing a clothing drive for the families that have lost everything.

It was a nightmare for one mom of five in her apartment on Monday morning.

Casey Camacho was home with several of her kids and a grandchild when the family smelled smoke, then realized the building had caught fire.

“I could see the smoke billowing above the back bedroom,” Camacho said. “We all got out of the house.”

However several pets, including a dog, a cat, turtles, and birds, did not make it out.

“They’re just like family too,” Camacho said. “I love animals and my kids, you know, I teach them how to take care of them, and they're like, part of the family. So it hurts.”

The family rushed from the fast-moving flames.

“I saw the family come running across the street, and I didn't know what was happening,” Darlene Gardner, co-owner of Precision Salon, said. “I walked over there and they were crying, and they had a guinea pig and a dog. It was just absolutely heartbreaking.”

Neighbors and friends immediately tried to help.

“Me and my kids started getting them waters, drinks, popsicles,” Carmella Buono, a neighbor and friend, said. “They came out with no shoes on. Most of them had didn't even have time to get shoes.”

It’s why friends are now hosting a clothing drive, asking for shirts, shorts, shoes; anything that can help those who live in the building.

“Really, they need something right now,” Gardner said. “They have nothing.”

Precision Salon is collecting items through Saturday.

Friends are already stepping up to help the family, who has lived in the building for 16 years.

“They are a wonderful family who would help anybody in need,” Buono said. “They've always been there for me when I've needed something, and I want to do the same for them.”

Now, starting from scratch. Yet Camacho is holding the gift of safety close to heart.

“That's my biggest thing, I'm extremely grateful for,” she said. “Things can be replaced and taken care of, but I could never get over the loss of anyone in the family.”

Chief Mark Sekorski with the Terryville Fire Department said while it is not yet clear how the fire started, there was a hoarding situation in one of the apartments that made it tough for firefighters to maneuver.

“You have to leave access for us to rescue you,” Chief Sekorski said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating. The Red Cross is helping the 12 or more people who are displaced.

Chief Sekorski said the mixed-use structure dates back to the 1800s and has been remodeled several times. He said there was another fire in that building in 1967.

One Terryville resident who used to work in the law offices that formerly occupied the building said the fire changes the character of the village.

“It breaks my heart,” Sally Barnes said. “It's just another piece of history in this town that's gone.”

Precision Salon is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday. The salon is located at 15 South Main St. in Terryville.

These are the sizes needed: