For many people, November is often referred to as Movember, a month of not shaving during the month to help raise funds and awareness about men’s health, including testicular cancer. Testicular cancer impacts roughly 10,000 people per year and while older patients can get a diagnosis, it’s most common in men between 18 and 40. It’s easy for young adults to avoid the doctor, especially if they don’t feel like they’re “sick.” It’s crucial that young adults be on the lookout for warning signs, particularly those with a strong family history of testicular cancer or a history of an undescended testicle, as these factors increase their risk.

“Most of the time we diagnose testicular cancer due to a change on the exam, and so from that standpoint, usually somebody will notice something abnormal on the testicle that wasn't there before,” said Greenwich Hospital Urologic Oncologist Michael Karellas, MD, FACS, assistant professor of urology at Yale School of Medicine.

Unlike guidelines for breast and colorectal cancer that dictate when patients should get a mammogram or colonoscopy, there are no comparable screening options for testicular cancer. If patients notice any abnormal growth, lump, or mass, they should tell their doctor right away. An exam, followed by an ultrasound and bloodwork can determine whether the mass is cancerous and requires treatment.

Testicular cancer treatment

Dr. Karellas says thankfully, testicular cancer is very treatable, especially when discovered early.

“If it’s contained within the testicle and otherwise low risk features with their cancer, then it should be almost entirely curable, close to 100%,” said Dr. Karellas.

The first step in treatment typically involves removal of the testicle which will determine the next phase of treatment. Some patients don’t need further treatment but will need to maintain surveillance with physical exams, routine blood tests and scans.

Those requiring further treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation, would receive their care from medical oncology experts working in partnership with their urologist.

Misconceptions about testicular cancer

Unfortunately, some patients resist telling their doctor about an abnormality, which only delays treatment if needed.

“One of the most common scenarios with testicular cancer is a delay in diagnosis,” said Dr. Karellas. “Somebody will find an abnormal area and sometimes there's a fair amount of delay in getting evaluated. They believe it’s temporary or it will resolve on its own.”

Another reason why some patients delay care is due to the fear of a cancer diagnosis, but Dr. Karellas says patients are often reassured after a visit to their urologist.

“If there’s something there, we should evaluate it because a lot of times this isn’t cancer,” said Dr. Karellas. “Then you can have your life back because you're not worried about this.”

