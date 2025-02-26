Testimony draws emotion from lawmakers as they consider road safety legislation

Safer roads were on the mind of lawmakers as the joint transportation committee convened Wednesday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Multiple transportation-related bills have been introduced, aimed at making the roads safer, and some of them offered emotional testimony for lawmakers to mull over.

While they consider the legislation in front of them, the incidents keep happening.

Over the weekend, another nightmare scenario played out on Interstate 84 in Hartford. According to Connecticut State Police, a driver was headed the wrong way on I-84 in Farmington when he slammed into the front of a police cruiser and continued the wrong way until he reached Southington where he was arrested.

The man admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

“Nightly basis, certainly a weekly basis,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said of these incidents.

The department continues to press on in mitigating these incidents. They have approved another 200 “wrong-way detection systems” they will be installing on exit ramps all over the state over the next few years.

Currently, there are 140 installed and working, and according to Morgan, in the last year, they have been activated over 300 times.

“This is happening far more frequently, far too often than what I think any of us had realized, but now we are getting real time data from the field,” Morgan said.

The state believes this technology is saving lives because of the track record it has in turning people around before they enter the highway. As more systems go up, they anticipate that activation number will grow in tandem.

But the systems aren’t a silver bullet for safer roads. Lawmakers were in Hartford Wednesday taking a look at another round of safety related bills.

They include lowering the legal BAC, pedestrian and bike safety and road worker safety.

“I don’t want another family to endure the pain and suffering to endure what we are going through,” Shari DiDomenico said.

Her son Andrew was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver back in June of 2024 while working for the CT DOT in Wallingford.

Her testimony captivated lawmakers and drew tears from the gallery and lawmakers alike.

She was testifying in favor of House Bill 6070 - legislation that calls for increased penalties for violating slow down move over and work zone laws.

“Driving behavior in this state is just out of control, especially in work zones,” DiDomenico said.

Lawmakers thanked her for her testimony on behalf of the bill, before they began hearing from Commissioner of the CT Department of Transportation Garrett Eucalitto.

“That day in June was the worst day of my life," Eucalitto said while choking up, speaking of DiDomenico.

The law would also establish a mandatory work zone and highway safety course for those seeking a drivers license and those convicted of violating the move over and work zone laws.

“We think about this every single day and every single day, we are terrified one of our other colleagues will be killed,” Eucalitto said.

The proposed changes also come on the heels of the death of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier. He was killed on the side of I-84 in Southington by an impaired driver, who took a plea deal Tuesday.

Along with the program and increased penalties, there would also be a change to a bridge name in Southington to honor Pelletier, and a change to a stretch of highway in Meriden to honor DiDomenico.

Both name changes would honor the two men who died in service to the State of Connecticut.