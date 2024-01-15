Texas Roadhouse to open in Cromwell in March

Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Cromwell.

The new location at 55 Shunpike Road and is scheduled to open in late March.

Cromwell’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a staff of 220 and the company is hiring for all full-time and part-time positions.

Learn more about the job openings online here.

The restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it will be open for lunch and dinner on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, ribs, and more, including its fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and a sweet potato, which comes with toppings such as honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows.

Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993 and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

There are locations in Manchester, New London, Waterbury and West Haven.

