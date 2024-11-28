Travel

Traveling back home after the holiday? Check flight delays, cancellations at tri-state airports

By Jennifer Vazquez and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The days leading up to -- and after -- Thanksgiving Day -- are among the top days for travel with roads, trains and airports seeing millions of passengers.

On what is expected to be the busiest air travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday period this year, the Federal Aviation Administration warned about a possible ground ground delay at Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

The FAA's airport status website listed a ground delay program at Newark Airport that into effect at 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve. The FAA's advisory said it anticipated the average delay to last 95 minutes with the maximum delay lasting more than three hours.

By 4 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 300 flights arriving or departing from Newark had been delayed, according to FlightAware. To compare it to the New York City airports, there were just over 100 delays at JFK Airport, and about 50 delays at LaGuardia.

If you are heading back home after the holiday, scroll down to check your flight status from any of the tri-state area airports during this holiday.

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

This article tagged under:

TravelNew YorkNew JerseySevere weather
