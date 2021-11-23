Thanksgiving Travel Rush Ramping Up at Bradley Airport

Right now, people all across the country are getting ready to travel for Thanksgiving.

Air travel is up by 80 percent this Thanksgiving. AAA is projecting 285,000 New Englanders will fly to their destination. That's just 2 percent shy of the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bradley International Airport expects 170,000 people to fly in and out of the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday.

They know it's been a while since many of these families have traveled.

Tuesday and Wednesday are typically very busy travel days.

They are reminding people to prepare to wait, arrive 90 minutes early and tack on more time if you need to find parking or return a rental car.

Also, review the list of items you are allowed to have in your carry on bag and have your ID ready to go for the TSA agents. That will help move the security line along.

The lines may be long, but the TSA is asking travelers to be patient with the agents who are working to protect everyone's safety.

“They are moms and dads and grandparents and sons and daughters and a lot of them are veterans who have served overseas so they deserve the respect," said CT TSA Federal Security Director William Csontos.

It's also important to remember that there is a federal mask mandate inside of the airport. Travelers are urged to pack extras for their trip.

As usual, a vast majority of people traveling will be driving so expect very busy roads especially on Wednesday and Sunday.