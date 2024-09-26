“That proactive work has kept our residents safe in our city,” Hartford sees drop in violent crime

Violent crime numbers are trending down in Hartford, according to the mayor and the police chief. They say some of their policies and programs are starting to pay off.

Hartford is on track to have the lowest number of shooting victims since 2006. People living in Hartford said that's good, but want to see more done.

“It’s been a while since I have heard any gunfire, and that’s a good thing right?” said David Prescott, a Hartford resident.

He said the drop in gun-related crimes is noticeable even without seeing the numbers. He described what he remembers gun-related crime felt like years ago.

“Gunshots every day, every night, you wake up to the stuff, you go to sleep to the stuff,” he said.

Thursday, city officials came together outside the Hartford Police Department to announce the trend Prescott had noticed, wasn’t just his own observation.

“We are working hard, that’s what we are demonstrating today, hard work, together,” said Interim Police Chief Kenny Howell.

According to police data, there has been a drop in violent crime in all categories in Hartford, except larceny, where there was a 13% increase.

The most drastic drop was a 53% decrease in murders compared to this time last year. At this point last year, there were 30 murder in Hartford, compared to 14 so far this year.

“We celebrate that we don’t have 31 homicides, but our sorrow goes out to those that have lost their lives in this city,” said Chief Howell.

He took a moment to recognize while the decrease is notable, any death in Hartford rocks communities, families, and the city.

City officials cite upgrades in technology, violence prevention programs, gang-related arrests and the reinstating of walk beat officers to certain neighborhoods as reasons for the progress.

“That proactive work has kept our residents safe in our city,” said Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

The mayor said the city will continue to press forward and expand programing and seek solutions to all forms of violence in the city. He noted there is still critical work to be done in neighborhoods experiencing trauma.

“Those that have experienced violence in our city, those are the ones who need services most urgently,” he said.

Prescott hopes with the reduction in crime, the city will focus on community events and continuing efforts to bring people together. It's something he noted he has always wanted Hartford to be able to do successfully and without the fear of gun violence.

“If that’s the trend they are on, I hope it continues,” Prescott said.