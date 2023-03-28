the bushnell

The Bushnell Announces 7 Musicals in 2023-2024 Broadway Series

Bushnell Theater
NBC Connecticut

The Bushnell has announced the seven musicals that will make up the 2023-2024 Broadway Series.

The shows start this fall and include:

Single tickets will go on sale this summer. No specific date has been announced.

Current season ticket holders will receive renewal packages in the coming weeks. New subscription packages will be available in early summer.

More information about the 2023-2024 Broadway Series can be found here.

