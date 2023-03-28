The Bushnell Announces 7 Musicals in 2023-2024 Broadway Series

The Bushnell has announced the seven musicals that will make up the 2023-2024 Broadway Series.
The shows start this fall and include:
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- October 3 to October 8
- Moulin Rouge
- November 21 to December 3
- Frozen
- February 8 to February 18
- The Cher Show
- March 5 to March 10
- Wicked
- April 24 to May 12
- Beetlejuice
- May 28 to June 2
- Funny Girl
- June 18 to June 23
Single tickets will go on sale this summer. No specific date has been announced.
Current season ticket holders will receive renewal packages in the coming weeks. New subscription packages will be available in early summer.
More information about the 2023-2024 Broadway Series can be found here.