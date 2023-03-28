The Bushnell Announces 7 Musicals in 2023-2024 Broadway Series

The Bushnell has announced the seven musicals that will make up the 2023-2024 Broadway Series.

The shows start this fall and include:

Mrs. Doubtfire October 3 to October 8

Moulin Rouge November 21 to December 3

Frozen February 8 to February 18

The Cher Show March 5 to March 10

Wicked April 24 to May 12

Beetlejuice May 28 to June 2

Funny Girl June 18 to June 23



Single tickets will go on sale this summer. No specific date has been announced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Current season ticket holders will receive renewal packages in the coming weeks. New subscription packages will be available in early summer.

More information about the 2023-2024 Broadway Series can be found here.