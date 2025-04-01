The Bushnell reveals 2025-2026 Broadway series

The Bushnell in Hartford has announced its 2025-2026 Broadway series and it includes “The Notebook,” “Spamalot,” an encore production of “Hamilton” and more.

There will be eight musicals during the 2025-2026 Broadway Series season, beginning this fall.

They will include a musical love story based on the novel “The Notebook,” a revival of “Spamalot” “Suffs,” “Shucked,” “Kinky Boots,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Water for Elephants” and more.

Here’s more on the shows, from the Bushnell:

The Notebook, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

“Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, “The Notebook” tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.”

Spamalot, Dec. 9 to 14

“The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,' 'The Song That Goes Like This,' 'Find Your Grail' and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.”

Suffs, Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, 2026

“Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award® winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote.”

Shucked, Feb. 24 to March 1, 2026

“Shucked is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!' And nobody knows funny like economists.”

Kinky Boots, March 17 to 22, 2026

“Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.”

Disney's Beauty and the Beast, April 7 to 12, 2026

“This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs 'Be Our Guest' and ‘Beauty and the Beast.’”

&Juliet, May 5 to 10, 2026

“This hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.”

Water for Elephants, June 2 to 7, 2026

“After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.”

Hamilton, Nov. 4 to 16, 2025

The Bushnell said the encore production returns to Hartford Nov. 4 to 16, 2025.

Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages this week and can renew online.

New subscription packages will be available in early summer; patrons who are interested in season tickets can visit bushnell.org/subscription or call the box office to have their name placed on a waiting list.

Single tickets will go on sale this summer. All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change.