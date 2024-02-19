‘The electricity coming on has changed the culture.' Residents grateful for power in New Haven tiny units

Residents in the tiny units on Rosette Street in New Haven have had power running to their dwellings for just over a month. In that time, we have seen cold temperatures and winter weather. Residents currently benefiting from the units said they couldn’t be more grateful for their presence.

“You can come inside, this is the bed, I got my bed, I got the heater, I got my bike,” said Pablo Lopez who showed us the inside of his 60-square-foot unit.

He has been making the most of the space provided after moving in following the green light from the city for electricity to be turned on.

Lopez said the unit has been warm during recent weather and above all else, secure.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Over here its secure, you know, everyone watches each other, you know,” said Lopez.

Operators of the units at the Amistad House on Rosette Street say the power coming on has been valuable for the entire neighborhood.

“What’s developing, the electricity coming on, has changed the culture,” said resident member Mark Colville.

Colville was one of many who fought to have the city approve electricity for the units following compliance with safety regulations that offered a 180-day temporary occupancy certification. The units are outside the building code so New Haven worked with the state to come up with regulation and management plans to allow that temporary certificate.

“What we have done here has gone outside some of the zoning laws. There is some work that has to be done,” said Colville.

Currently to come into compliance, the units would have to add a kitchen and plumbing, but Colville said he is hopeful the city can adjust some of the zoning regulation so the units would comply.

“From our perspective, we have two parities here working in good faith and trying to solve these problems,” said Colville of the relationship with the city.

He said more planning has be done as the spring moves in.

Lopez plans to be moved out by the time changes could come around. He credits his stay in the unit as a big reason he has been able to consider next steps.

“I signed up for my housing vouchers so pretty soon I'll be out of here, and I hope someone else will get my space that really needs it,” Lopez said.

The community has also raised another concern on the horizon besides the temporary nature of the housing. The property next to the Amistad house, currently being used as a community garden and an overflow area for residents waiting for a spot in the units, is up for sale by the city. The city said the sale would be a part of New Haven’s Livable City Initiative.