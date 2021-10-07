‘The Fight is Not Over': Family of Domestic Violence Victim Hopes Her Memory Helps Others

The family of a South Windsor mom killed earlier this year is using her story to try and help others. At a dedication ceremony at Nevers Park in South Windsor, loved ones say they want victims of domestic violence to know they’re not alone.

Jessica Edwards couldn’t celebrate with her son when he turned one last month, but her family says he’ll know who she was.

“I’m happy that I can bring him here as he grows and sees that bench and know that his mother made an impact on the world,” said Yanique Edwards, Jessica's sister.

Jessica’s son stood on the bench dedicated to his mom. Police say Jessica was the victim of domestic violence. The South Windsor mother went missing back in May, and her family searched for her day and night. More than a week later, her body was found and Jessica’s husband was arrested for her murder.

NBC Connecticut

“The support that we’re getting from the community is amazing. I want to keep Jessica’s name alive because the fight isn’t over,” said Edwards.

At a dedication ceremony honoring Jessica at Nevers Park in South Windsor, family and friends lit candles and held a moment of silence. They and domestic violence services like The Network and Interval House want victims and family members to know there are free and confidential services for them throughout the state.

“It’s not just about sitting down and talking to someone. It’s safety planning. It’s looking at the different systems, connecting them with the different systems that allow them to take the next step to possibly move on to a life free from abuse,” said Karen Foley O’Connor, executive director of The Network Against Domestic Abuse in Enfield.

“We’re standing united to make sure everybody knows that Jessica’s family is not alone and neither is any of the victims of domestic violence,” said Sen. Saud Anwar.

Yanique Edwards wants her sister to be remembered as kind and loving and hopes that her story can help save others.

“The fight is not over. For people still dealing with domestic violence, we’re here. You’re not alone. Jessica lost her battle, but this doesn’t have to be your fight. This doesn’t have to be your fight alone,” said Edwards.

If you need help, The Network has a 24 hour hotline at 860-763-4542. You can also visit their website: http://thenetworkct.org

The Interval House has a 24-hour hotline as well at 888-774-2900. You can also visit their website: https://intervalhousect.org