The Ground Round is apparently returning to Massachusetts. Here's what we know

A family-friendly chain of restaurants that got its start locally more than 50 years ago only to disappear from the local landscape may be returning to the region.

As first mentioned in the ChewOnThis Facebook group page, the Ground Round may be opening in Shrewsbury, taking over the space on Route 140 that had been home to Bauhinia Restaurant until it closed a few days ago. The Community Advocate states that Joseph Shea is behind the proposed dining spot, purchasing the rights and trademarks to the company name, and it will be an "official" Ground Round that will possibly open by January 1 if all goes well.

The Ground Round was first established in Massachusetts in the late 1960s, opening a number of locations in the Greater Boston area and elsewhere; currently, there are only four locations remaining in business in Ohio and North Dakota.

The address for the upcoming Ground Round in Shrewsbury is 271 Grafton Street (Route 140), Shrewsbury, MA, 01545.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

