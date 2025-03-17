The following content has been provided by New England Recovery Center. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Connecticut news team. Click here to learn more about New England Recovery Center.

Recovery from addiction is not a destination, but a journey. It’s a process filled with challenges, triumphs, setbacks and breakthroughs. If you’re embarking on this journey or supporting someone who is, it’s essential to understand that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Recovery is a deeply personal experience; what works for one person may not work for another.

The phases of long-term recovery

While recovery isn’t linear, there are typical phases people tend to experience:

Abstinence: This initial phase focuses on stopping the use of drugs or alcohol and managing the immediate physical and psychological effects of withdrawal. It's a time to develop coping skills and build the foundation for a substance-free life. Repair: As the body and mind heal, the focus shifts to repairing the damage to relationships, finances, work, and self-esteem. This phase involves rebuilding trust, addressing financial issues, re-entering the workforce if necessary, and working on self-worth. Growth: With a solid foundation, this phase is about personal development and deeper healing. It often involves addressing underlying trauma, exploring long-held negative thought patterns, and continuing to build healthy relationships.

Challenges that arise along the way

Long-term recovery isn’t without its challenges. Even after years, setbacks can occur, and it’s crucial to be prepared for these challenges and have a plan. Major life events, grief, and complacency can trigger cravings and even relapse

Additionally, addiction can sometimes morph into other addictive behaviors such as shopping, gambling, or unhealthy relationships. Recognizing these potential pitfalls is critical to maintaining long-term recovery.

Tools for success

The most vital tool in long-term recovery is finding what works for you. With multiple pathways to recovery, it’s to explore different options and create a personalized plan. This could involve:

Therapy: Individual, group, or family therapy can provide valuable support and guidance.

Individual, group, or family therapy can provide valuable support and guidance. Medication: For some, medication can be a helpful tool in managing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

For some, medication can be a helpful tool in managing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Support Groups: Connecting with others in recovery can offer a sense of belonging and invaluable peer support.

Ultimately, the key to long-term recovery is finding a connection and belonging. This could come from therapy, support groups, faith communities, or other communities.

Advice for starting your journey

If you’re starting your recovery journey, the most important thing is to develop a long-term plan to encourage lasting success and growth. Recovery requires dedication, patience, and a willingness to seek help, long lasting recovery and building a fulfilling life can be achievable with the right tools and support. Remember to not just focus on getting through the initial stages of detox and withdrawal but to also think about how your life will look in the months and years ahead. Ask yourself: “What kind of support will I need?” and “What tools and resources will help me thrive?”

