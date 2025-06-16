

It can be easy to ignore regular health screenings, especially if you think you are healthy. This complacency can cause serious harm; however, early detection can help save lives. It is vital that men pay closer attention to their risk of heart disease, lung cancer and colon cancer. Learn more about some of the top health screenings that men should not delay.

Lung Cancer: The leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men

A monumental step in the right direction for your health is to avoid smoking cigarettes. This is the best preventative measure against lung cancer. For those who smoke or have smoked in the recent past, having a CT scan of the lungs annually can help detect lung cancer at an earlier stage. If found early, lung cancer can be cured by surgery. There are also additional treatments available for larger cancers. Since symptoms of lung cancer usually develop in later stages, it is crucial to seek immediate care for any unexplained chest pain, chronic cough, or blood in your sputum.

The second leading cause of cancer-related death in men: Prostate cancer

This deadly form of cancer develops in the prostate. Luckily, if found early, there are treatment options available such as surgery or radiation. Some of the common symptoms of prostate cancer can include:

Problems urinating

Blood in the urine

Pain in the lower back, hips, or other bones

Impotence

If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, you should talk with your doctor. Thankfully, there are preventative measures all men can take, including a digital rectal exam that can help identify abnormalities and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which is a simple blood test that can screen the prostate for cancer, an option for men ages 45-70.

The good news: Screening for colon cancer is very effective

Screening is a successful tool to find colon cancer early and treat it, which can be as easy as annual stool testing or a colonoscopy every 5-10 years. Regardless of which method is chosen for the initial screening, a colonoscopy is necessary if blood is detected in the stool. Colonoscopy is also the best way to remove pre-cancerous polyps from the colon.



“The real benefit of the colonoscopy is that it can prevent 60-90% of colon cancer from ever developing,” said Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) Gastroenterologist Daniel Pievsky, DO. “All other cancer screening procedures are designed to find the cancer as early as possible, but only the colonoscopy can prevent it from ever forming by removing pre-cancerous polyps.”

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) offers helpful recommendations. They suggest regular screening for colon cancer should start at 45 for both men and women, regardless of race. Patients with a family history of colon cancer or inflammatory bowel disease may need to get screened earlier.

Some patients may avoid getting a colonoscopy due to concerns about the preparation. However, there are many new preparations available which not only taste better but are easier than the previous preps. There is even a new pill prep that does not require drinking anything other than water. During the procedure, the patient is sedated and feels no pain. It is a worthwhile investment since just one colonoscopy can help protect you for years to come.

The cause of nearly 25% of male deaths: Heart disease

While heart disease affects both men and women, it is the cause of nearly one in every four male deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart disease is known as a “silent killer” because oftentimes, patients will not know they had an elevated risk until they experience a heart attack. Some of the common risk factors for heart disease include:

Obesity

Smoking

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Family history of heart disease

So, what is normal blood pressure?

Younger men may not think it is necessary to get their blood pressure checked. However, every adult should get a baseline reading. If you have high blood pressure, lifestyle changes or medication can make a big difference.

“Screening for high blood pressure by your primary care provider and occasional checks on your own at home can prevent a heart or stroke catastrophe,” said NEMG Cardiologist Alon Ronen, MD. “Elevated blood pressure often has no symptoms, and we know that even a small elevation of 5-10 mmHg above normal can increase the risk of stroke by 40%.”

Keep in mind that blood pressure screenings should be done every 2 years for adults with a normal reading of less than 120/80 mmHg, whereas those with elevated levels should be screened yearly.

Don’t wait: Get an annual physical exam

Even if you do not have an elevated risk for conditions such as heart disease, you should still see a primary care doctor for a yearly exam. A primary care doctor will be on the lookout for other health concerns that may not be on your radar, such as depression, a change in diet, or increased alcohol and tobacco use.

“Eating healthfully, staying active, not smoking, and keeping the blood pressure normal are very powerful to prevent heart disease and many cancers,” says Karen Brown, MD, medical director of NEMG Primary Care and assistant clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine. “I strongly encourage attention to these healthy behaviors as a simple and effective means to stay healthy.”

It is also easier than ever to schedule an exam with a primary care doctor. Most insurance companies cover the cost of a yearly physical or just require a small co-pay. If you are unable to get to your doctor in person, many primary care doctors use telehealth services to connect with their patients. You can even find a doctor and book an appointment with them online.

Yale New Haven Health is ready to help you be proactive about your health and efficiently treat any concerns. Click here to learn more about cancer screening and prevention programs.