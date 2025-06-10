Music & Musicians

The Kid LAROI to perform at the Big E this year

By Angela Fortuna

iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show

The Kid LAROI is set to headline the Big E Arena at the annual fair this September.

The Big E announced that the singer, songwriter and rapper will perform on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Kid LAROI is known for hit songs "STAY," "NIGHTS LIKE THIS," "GIRLS" and more.

He's a 21-year-old rapper who was born and raised in Sydney, Australia.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Each ticket includes free admission to the fair on the date of the concert.

The Big E is set to take place from Sept. 12 to 28 this year. Click here for more information.

The Big E

Massachusetts Jun 3

You can see these acts for free with your admission to the Big E this year

Music & Musicians May 27

Train to perform at the Big E Arena in September

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us