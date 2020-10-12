The New College Experience: Dozens Test Positive for COVID-19 at Trinity College

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been reported at Trinity College, prompting precautions on the campus and leaving students from freshman to seniors bewildered.

As of Monday, Trinity College has announced 47 current active COVID-19 cases among the student body, causing the college to extend remote classes through the end of the week.

"It’s definitely obscure having this kind of situation for my final year in college," said Will Wynne, a senior at Trinity College. He described what it’s like to be closing out his college career in the midst of a pandemic.

"You know it’s hard trying to find places to study and stuff like not having the library kind of stinks not being able to have access to a common place to study."

Over the weekend the college shared several students who tested positive have decided to return to their homes to isolate, while the remainder are or will soon be in dedicated isolation spaces.

Other rules put in place include:

No gatherings of any size are being permitted, indoors or outdoors Students living off-campus aren’t allowed to visit residence halls while students living on campus will not be able to visit off-campus houses Indoor athletic facilities will be closed 4. Library will remain closed until further notice

Freshman are also weighing on the difficulty of getting acclimated during this time.

"It’s definitely hard to get adjusted to life here and try to meet people when you have such tight restrictions," First year college student Sarah Bello said.

"Just hearing from upperclassmen what it was like for them their freshman year I feel like we are missing out on things," added freshman Aurora Trani, "But I’m still super grateful to be here and generally I feel like the college is doing a good job."

NBC Connecticut reached out to Trinity College for comment on if they would consider extending virtual classes beyond the week but a representative was not made available for an interview or comment.