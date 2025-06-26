West Hartford

The Place 2 Be opens new bakery at Hartford location

By Sofia Destaso

NBC Connecticut

The Place 2 Be announces the grand opening of their bakery at its original location on Franklin Ave in Hartford. They are now open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Founder and CEO Gina Luari says, "To open something so rooted in our original vision, in the same neighborhood where it all began, it is incredibly meaningful for us," founder and CEO Gina Luari said in a news release.

The bakery has a menu of different pastries and will be serving breakfast and lunch all day.

The bakery will also supply fresh-baked bread to all of The Place 2 Be locations.

"This bakery represents more than expansion--it represents perseverance," Luari said.

The company also plans to open a bakery café in West Hartford's Blue Back Square. They are finishing up construction and aim to open it later this summer.

