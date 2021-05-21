The Push to Boost Tourism in Eastern CT

The Eastern Regional Tourism District (ERTD) is providing matching funds to support tourism in eastern Connecticut.

The program is designed to help towns, venues or organizations with marketing. The ERTD created the program last year and was able to help 12 organizations boost tourism marketing.

“Now that we are emerging from the pandemic, we are grateful to be able to offer assistance to drive tourists to our 41 diverse and vibrant cities and towns," Jim Bellano, ERTD chairman, wrote in a press release.

New London received $25,000 in matching funds from the ERTD last year to help with their marketing efforts. The city is working with Quinn and Hary Marketing, along with other partners, to roll out a robust marketing campaign. The campaign will include a series of videos, one of which will be nationally broadcasted, along with a new website highlighting the city's features.

“It’s a race to get your name out there and let everyone know that the dust has settled and we are here. We are vibrant," said Felix Reyes, director of economic development and planning for the city.

The marketing campaign reinforces the city's "live, work, invest" motto. They are hoping to position themselves as an affordable place to live and work as people emerge from the pandemic.

"The opportunity is now and the city is ready," said Mayor Michael Passero.

The 'Think Mystic' campaign also received funding last year. They used the money to help launch a digital campaign that drove tourists to the Olde Mistick Village, Mystic Seaport Museum, and the Mystic Aquarium.

Thompson used funds to create a series of map-brochures featuring seven of the towns that fall along the Air Line State Park Trail.

The application deadline for the second round of funding is June 1.