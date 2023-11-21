The Rolling Stones to play Gillette Stadium in 2024

Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones are set to play Gillette Stadium in 2024 as part of their recently-announced "Hackney Diamonds" tour.
The tour, announced Tuesday morning, will include 16 stops, including Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
The tour kicks off in Houston, Texas, on April 28 and winds down on July 27 in Santa Clara, California.
"Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album 'Hackney Diamonds,'" the tour announcement said.
The Stones' new album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."
Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.
The full list of tour stops is below:
- Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, Texas
- Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, Louisiana
- Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona
- Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada
- Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, Washington
- Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida
- Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
- Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, Ohio
- Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colorado
- Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, Illinois
- Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia
- Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, California
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, California